4 ‘Survivor’ Legends We Can’t Believe Were Snubbed From Playing on ‘Survivor 50’

Survivor 50 is right around the corner — but not everyone is thrilled with the 24 contestants returning for the CBS show’s milestone season.

After host Jeff Probst announced that iconic players like Benjamin “Coach” Wade, Cirie Fields, and Ozzy Lusth will be returning to the game when Season 50 premieres in spring 2026, fans and former contestants alike have expressed their disappointment in the lineup for the landmark season. Here are four players who we think might have been a better fit for Survivor 50.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Carolyn Wiger (Season 44)

cbs

While Survivor 50 has plenty of New Era players returning, fans were shocked to not see Season 44 finalist Carolyn Wiger not invited back for another shot at the win.

Not only was Wiger a breakout during her season, she also went on to become one of the most memorable parts of The Traitors Season 3, which makes her the perfect crossover personality to keep the entertainment rolling in Survivor 50.

Jerri Manthey (Seasons 2, 8, 20)

cbs

We can’t imagine why Probst would have passed over Jerri Manthey for Survivor 50. Not only did Manthey make history as Survivor‘s first “villainess,” she’s since pulled a full 180 in the eyes of the audience between her performances on Survivor: All-Stars and Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

She was also totally down for Survivor 50, revealing on social media after the cast announcement that she was “devastated,” “pissed” and “disappointed” to not be chosen.

“I’ve also been sitting still with my own thoughts and processing what happened, and the utter disrespect for the fact that I have spent the past 25 years of my life, which is almost half of my life, involved in, supporting, being a part of making an effort to be a part of the Survivor community,” she said, adding, “Personally, I am done watching it. I am not going to watch any of it anymore. I refuse to support a franchise that doesn’t support and get behind its pivotal people.”

Spencer Bledsoe (Seasons 28, 31)

cbs

Spencer Bledsoe was another Survivor alum to get snubbed in the later stages of casting. Despite coming close to the win in both of his previous seasons, Bledsoe revealed on social media after the cast announcement to reveal he felt rejected by the whole Survivor 50 selection process.

“Who else just got cut from season 50?” he wrote. After being misled into feeling like a lock and then kept on ice since August, I get everyone voicing their rejection. We have lives, @JeffProbst.”

Jonathan Penner (Seasons 13, 16, 25)

cbs

Jonathan Penner has been a fan favorite since he first appeared on Survivor: Cook Islands, so we’re still in disbelief over his snub for Survivor 50, which apparently happened pretty late into the casting process.

Despite his disappointment, Penner has kept a good attitude on social media about the Survivor alum who were chosen over him. “Friends, while I was a disappointed late deletion from S 50, even I can’t argue with Mike White, Ozzy & Coach!” he wrote. “I wish it had gone my way, but it’s a great, undeniable cast. Congratulations, boys! And onward!”