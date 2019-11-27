‘Survivor’ Contestant Silas Gaither Arrested on Rape and Assault Charges

Survivor alum Silas Gaither is facing hard time after being charged for some heinous crimes. Gaither, 41, is best known for his time on the CBS reality competition, in which he competed in the 2001 season, Survivor: Africa. WMC Action News 5, based in Memphis, Tennessee; reports that rape and aggravated assault charges against Gaither were filed by a grand jury on Nov. 13.

The former CBS personality, who is a native to Germantown, Tennessee, was jailed on Monday on the charges. However, he posted his $50,000 bond and was freed from custody.

While exact details of the sexual assault that Gaither is accused of have not yet been made public, the incident occurred some time between May 10-20 back in 2018. The charges are based in Shelby County, which both Memphis and Germantown are a part of.

Gaither’s mugshot from his booking has been released, as shown above.

After news of his arrest broke, Jeni DiPrizio, a reporter for Memphis ABC affiliate WATN and CW affiliate WLMT, claims she has spoken to “several women” who had previously accused Gaither of rape. DiPrizio says Gaither was not charged in any of those incidents, despite police reports being filed.

PEOPLE reports that the reality TV personality will be arraigned on Jan. 9. He has not entered any plea, nor has he found legal representation.

The outlet also reports that Gaither had moved back to Tennessee somewhat recently after a lengthy stay in Los Angeles. He was an aspiring actor who was paying the bills as a bartender when he was on Survivor, and went on to land several acting roles and own a sports bar in L.A. after his time on the show ended.

IMDb lists his acting, credits which includes the Adam Sandler movie Anger Management, the Amanda Bynes TV series What I Like About You and lower profile projects such as My True Self, Prescriptions, Wiener Park, Hot Properties and XSTV: Xtreme Sport Television. He also made two appearances on Hollywood Squares, and one appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman. He even made an appearance during a skit on the 74th Annual Academy Awards.

After coming back to Tennessee, he reportedly found work as a home renovation company’s project manager. He also made several charity appearances tie to his run on Survivor.

