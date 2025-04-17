‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Reveals Why She’s No Longer Friends With Robyn Brown

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is speaking candidly about the end of her friendship with former sister wife Robyn Brown.

Meri and her best friend Jenn reflect on how the end of Meri’s plural marriage to Robyn’s current husband, Kody Brown, impacted their relationship in a preview of the April 20 return of the TLC show obtained by PEOPLE,

“There’s so many people that are like, ‘She was a fraud, she was a liar, she was manipulating,’” Meri, 54, said of Robyn, 46. While both Jenn and Meri agreed they don’t think Robyn was engaging in “intentional manipulation,” Jenn did admit to thinking “Kody decided that he had this new person that was this new insider with him, and then it just became them against everybody else.”

Jenn continued, “She’d act like she was your best friend, and then completely ignore you and hurt your feelings. Like that’s really f—ed up. Like either be an asshole or don’t.”

TLC

Meri confessed to the cameras that her relationship with Robyn “was a good one” after she joined the family in 2010 and “felt very solid,” but something happened as time went on. “We were very close. And then it started, there was a divide,” she shared.

Robyn is now Kody’s only wife after the TLC personality’s three other wives decided to leave their plural marriages over the course of just over a year. Christine Brown was the first to leave Kody in November 2021, and a year later, in December 2022, Janelle Brown revealed that she had also left her marriage to Kody. A month later, Meri confirmed that she and Kody had also called off their relationship after years of struggling.

Sister Wives returns Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

