‘Love Is Blind’ Star Addresses Cheating Rumors

Love Is Blind star Mark Anthony Cuevas broke his silence days after he and his wife, Aubrey Rainey, separated, and cheating speculations began circulating.

Fans of the reality TV show became suspicious of the cause of the breakup when Aubrey declared in the comment section of Mark’s Instagram post about the breakup, “This is news to me lol.”

She then caused more speculation when she encouraged fans to go to the comments section of her now-ex’s post to read her remark.

However, Mark quickly spoke about the speculation, telling TMZ there was no infidelity in his relationship with Aubrey. He told the media outlet that he ended the relationship because it “wasn’t aligned with the peace and partnership he wants to raise his son in – and his focus RN is on being a consistent, integral father.”

Mark Anthony Cuevas and Aubrey Rainey married in 2022 and share two sons, Ace and Axton. Mark stated the split was communicated “directly” and said his intention was “never to hurt or blindside anyone.”

“I’m not here to argue timelines or opinions,” he pointed out. “I’m focused on peace, parenting, and protecting what matters most. The boys are the most important thing right now.”