90 Day Fiancé couple Rob Warne and Sophie Sierra officially called it quits during the recommitment ceremony on 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2.

While going through the ceremony, Sophie read a letter addressed to her younger self out loud.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dear younger Sophie, remember to stand up for yourself if people are mean to you,” she read. “And remember you’re perfect the way you are. Don’t ever lose your light, and always be yourself. Remember you are so strong, and you are beautiful. I never tried to change for others.”

She continued to read the letter, “Fast forward to grown-up Sophie. You are now more confident; you finally have friends and even end up getting married and grown. Sophie has grown into a kind, loving person who deserves love and happiness. Even though who you marry is not your dream man, you [are] happy with him. For a few years.”

After she was finished, Sophie asked Rob to read his vows. However, he refused to do so. “Well, I think that’s pretty much it then,” he declared.

Sophie then told Rob that they were just not good together, to which Rob replied, “I don’t see how we could be in each other’s eyes.”

Upon leaving the ceremony, Rob said that he felt “jerked around” by his now-ex. He stated that he was going to tell Sophie that he would “try” to work on their relationship if she wanted to do the same.

Before the recommitment ceremony, Rob admitted he wasn’t sure what he was going to do.

“Even though there’s been some really weird and bizarre happenings between us since getting here, we’ve spent time together and we’ve been getting along for like the last week,” he said. “It kind of sucks because this whole time I haven’t been able to get my wife to come home and work on our relationship, and only because of all of this we do what I’ve been asking and wanting to do.”

“And then I’m seeing the results of that,” he continued. “And it’s us getting along and it’s Sophie wanting me around and it’s just kind of bittersweet.”

Rob then stated that he loved Sophie and wanted to work things out, but he was worried it was a little too late.

Rob and Sophie first appeared on the 10th season of 90 Day Fiancé in 2023. The couple went through numerous obstacles, including financial difficulties and cheating allegations. They got married in June 2023.