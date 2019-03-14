‘Survivor’ Castaway Sets Loose Her Own Tribe’s Chickens After New Tribe Emerges

As the number of tribes in Survivor: Edge of Extinction went from two to three, one thing stayed the same for the castaways — drama with the chickens.

In Wednesday’s all-new episode of the CBS reality show, Wendy Diaz’s insistence that the Manu tribe not kill the chickens it had won continued after she had previously stolen the tribe’s flint in an attempt to save them in last week’s episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Admitting she was “being crazy” in taking the flint, Wendy admitted to the camera she was “not even close to being done,” admitting to her fellow castaway that she was enjoying being the “wild card” of the group. It was an admission, that alongside her bizarre behavior, made her enemy number one.

“Right now there are five people working together and Wendy is just the outsider,” Kelley Wentworth told the camera. “She’s just not a normal person — she hid our flint and thought it was funny. Who does that? She’s always going to be the person you’re not going to be able to trust. So Wendy is the vote. That seems to make the most sense for everybody.”

The rest of Manu soon wouldn’t have to deal with Wendy’s antics, however, after host Jeff Probst announced that the Manu and Kama tribes would be splitting at random to form the new Lesu tribe. In possibly the most statistically shocking Survivor moment ever, the Lesu tribe was completely comprised of former Manu members, while the new Kama tribe was completely members of the former Kama tribe. The new Manu tribe, meanwhile, consisted of four former Kama and Wendy.

“I’m just thinking good luck, good luck with Wendy,” Lesu tribe member Rick Devens said upon learning Wendy was no longer his group’s problem.

In the new Manu tribe, Wendy quickly proved herself valuable to her new tribe by detailing the exact power structure of her former group.

“If we lose, she’s an easy pick off,” Aubry Bracco said of Wendy’s status as the only original Manu. “But this girl is a wealth of information, and she’s an asset.”

That all changed for the tribe, however, when in the dead of night, Wendy decided to free the chickens they had planned to eat.

“I feel really bad about doing this, but I know killing the chicken is on their agenda,” she whispered to the camera. “And of course, I have my own agenda.”

Despite her plot going down in secret, it was immediately apparent who had set free the valuable food source, turning new Manu against her instantly.

“Girl, you set free breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Victoria Baamonde complained. “She kind of went nuts. You’d rather get voted out than see a chicken die? That’s not someone you trust; that’s someone you vote out.”

Luckily for Wendy, her tribe was able to secure immunity for the first time after the swap, with the newly-formed Lesu heading for tribal council — a “nightmare,” Wentworth lamented, after the five close tribe members had been voting together the whole game.

Things were chaotic in the Lesu tribe as swing vote Dan “WarDog” DaSilva tried to decide whether he would side with David Right and Rick to vote out Lauren O’Connell — who had been sick and not eating for three days — or to go with Wentworth and Lauren to vote out Rick, perceived as the weak link when it came to loyalty heading into the merge.

Heading into the tribal council, the only thing clear was how hard the entire tribe was taking sending a member home until the votes came in — Rick by just one vote.

“This is one of the emotional and incredible tribals I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to a ton,” David confessed ahead of the vote.

Of course, Rick embraced the unique chance to head to Extinction Island after his elimination, which means his former tribe members could be seeing him sooner than they think. But will they still have love for one another if he returns?

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo credit: CBS