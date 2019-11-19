‘Survivor’: Aaron Meredith Makes Tearful Apology For Awkward Response To Inappropriate Touching Controversy

Survivor found itself in the middle of controversy after one contestant, Dan Spilo, received a warning from producers after allegations of inappropriate touching surfaced in the camp. The episode showed all of the drama unfold and featured an intense tribal council where everything came to a head.

During the meeting, one castaway, Aaron Meredith, seemingly shut down the allegations against Spiro because they “weren’t involved.”

His remarks, along with other castaway comments, drew plenty of response on social media.

After watching the intense episode, Meredith felt uncomfortable with everything he said during the voting ceremony.

“I want to publicly apologize for my behavior and my actions at tribal council last night,” Meredith said in his Instagram video. “Watching back the episode was extremely difficult and I, immediately after saying what I said in the game, I regretted saying what I said and now watching it back, I’m very disappointed in myself and how I conducted myself handling the emotions of this game in this situation, given the magnitude of what this surrounds, I’m disappointed in myself. I’m not looking to make any justifications in my behavior. It was completely unwarranted. I was out of line. I was out of place. I let emotions get the best of me.”

He went on: “It’s not reflective of me as a person outside the game. I don’t conduct myself like that. I don’t handle situations like that. I never have and I am truly sorry. There’s not much I can say. I learned a lot in this experience — in the game. I’ve had a lot of time to think about it outside the game. I’ve spoken to everybody involved and I want everybody to understand and know that I’m aware of what I said. I’m aware that it was wrong. I own up to it. I took full responsibility. If I could go back, I would have said what I wanted to say and worded it completely different. Not a moment in my life that I’m proud of and again I am truly, truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. This may be falling on deaf ears. I’m not looking for praise for doing this. It’s how I feel and I’m sorry. Again, I can’t apologize enough.”

Survivor will air its next episode on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.