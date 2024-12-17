Kindred Spirits star Chip Coffey has been hospitalized. Coffey’s health scare was revealed by his co-star Amy Bruni in a Dec. 5 Instagram post sharing that the renowned psychic, who joined the hit Travel Channel series in 2020, was battling an unspecified “nasty virus.”

“My sweet @chipcoffey is in the hospital fighting a nasty virus,” Bruni wrote alongside a photo of herself and Coffey. “If you could all please keep him in your thoughts. Please feel better soon friend, I love you!”

Bruni did not share any further information on Coffey’s condition or the virus he is battling in her post, to which Coffey replied with three red heart emojis. However, in an update shared by Mike McCall via paranormal investigator Dave Schrader on Dec. 12, it was stated that Coffey, 70, was “still very sick with labored breathing.” McCall said that “one of his [doctors] just came in and with team work they are working on a solid plan.”

A follow-up on Dec. 15 via Schrader said the Travel Channel star was “feeling a little bit better and working toward getting stronger.”

“When we spoke today he sounded more like ‘Chip’ – which is such a blessing in itself!” the post continued. “Chip wants to thank every one for the love, positive thoughts and healing energy they have been sending his way! He also wanted to thank his clients clients for understanding his need to reschedule his appointments until he is feeling stronger. One of the first things he said to me when we first spoke last week was ‘I do not want to disappoint any one that has a session scheduled’ – as that is how much he respects his clients and this community.”

The update added, “So keep sending Chip love and support – it’s working – and we will keep you updated as his healing progresses!”

The beloved Kindred Spirits star hasn’t been active on social media since Nov. 28, when he shared his most recent Instagram post. That post has since filled with well-wishes for the Travel Channel star, with one person commenting, “Just saw Amy Bruni’s post about you being sick. Sending well wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery, Chip!” Somebody else wrote, “I hope you are feeling better soon We all miss you! Sending love and our best wishes to you.”

Coffey is an Atlanta based clairvoyant, clairaudient, clairsentient psychic, a fully-conscious medium, per his website. He is best known for his starring role on Kindred Spirits, Travel Channel’s hit paranormal docuseries that sees a group of paranormal investigators investigating residences to determine if recurring paranormal activity is tied to the families living there. Coffey joined the show in its fourth season in 2020 and stars alongside Bruni, of Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters Academy fame, and Adam Berry.