Danielle Olivera is saying goodbye to Summer House. The 35-year-old reality TV star announced in a Tuesday, June 25 Instagram post that she is exiting the hit Bravo series after seven seasons. Olivera announced the "heartbreaking decision' ahead of Summer House Season 9, which is set to begin filming next month.

"Hello my sweet loves, I wanted to share that I've come to the heartbreaking decision to not return as a full-time cast member on the upcoming season of Summer House," Olivera wrote alongside a cast photo. "Obviously, this decision didn't come without a tremendous amount of thought. Ultimately, I just need to trust my gut. If I can't put 100% of myself into filming, genuinely and authentically, it really doesn't feel right doing it in a full-time capacity. The network, production, my cast, and especially all of you deserve that."

(Photo: SUMMER HOUSE -- Season:5 -- Pictured: Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Jeff Tan/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) - Jeff Tan/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In announcing her departure from the show, the Donne app cofounder said that "right now I need to protect and prioritize the things that matter most to me – my company, my people, and of course myself." She went on to thank NBC Universal, Bravo and the show's production company, Truly Original, saying that she was "grateful" they "understand this and have supported whatever decision I chose to reach."

The New Jersey native first joined Summer House, which follows a group of friends who share a summer property in the Hamptons, as a full-time cast member in Season 2 back in 2018. She has been a staple on the show ever since, though she did only appear as a part-time "Friend" in season 4, something she said Tuesday she "was fortunate enough to be able to take a step back [in] season 4, as well, and it ended up working out better than I imagined." She recently made her first appearance on Season 3 of the spinoff series Winter House.

While Olivera is stepping back from Summer House, it seems she isn't completely ruling out returning to the summer home. The reality star teased her continued support for her friends on the show, writing, "However I'm involved this summer, you can bet I'll be rooting for another incredible season from my Summer House fam. My goodness, season 9 you guys!!!"

Summer House Season 9 does not yet have a premiere date. Along with Olivera, the Season 8 cast included Lindsay Hubbard, Kyle Cooke, Carl Radke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod, as well as newcomers Jesse Solomon and West Wilson. All seasons of Summer House are available to stream on Peacock.