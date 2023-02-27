'Summer House' Star Confirms Breakup After Much Fan Speculation

Summer House's Danielle Olivera has confirmed that her relationship with boyfriend Robert Sieber is over after two years of dating. The Bravo star, 34, opened up about the split in an interview with E! News last week, revealing that she and her chef beau broke up around Thanksgiving, which is "still hard to say out loud."

"It's sad, but I'm finding my happy slowly but surely. I have a lot of really great friends, even the girls on the show. They've been so, so nice to me," she told the outlet. Despite the breakup, Olivera says there's "no animosity" between her and her ex. "There's still a lot of love there and mutual respect, but it just wasn't working out," she explained. "If we can't be happy together, then we have to find our happy separately."

When it comes to the reason behind the couple's split, Olivera said it was difficult doing long-distance between her life in New York and Sieber's demanding job as a chef in Aspen, Colorado. "Our relationship definitely suffered a bit because there wasn't enough time and I would keep things in and then they would obviously explode in the wrong ways," she explained. "I'm not the easiest person to be in a relationship-I am awesome-but I expect a lot also. His career is amazing and I'm so proud of him. Do I wish things were different? Yeah, but that's life."

Fans had speculated that Olivera and Sieber had broken up after he unfollowed her on Instagram, but the tech entrepreneur told Entertainment Tonight it was "too emotional" for her to talk about at the time. "It was just one of those things where we weren't communicating very well, and everything was kind of bubbling up and bursting, and I expressed some an unhappiness with our relationship, and the time spent and things like that and going out together," she said, getting choked up as she added, "And, you know, he's just going through it at work, and that is his priority. And he, you know, he said he couldn't make me happy anymore, and so that's where you can just like... oh, God ...That's where it ended."

Fans will get to see Sieber on Season 7 of Summer House, which is currently airing, as things came to a head after the summer ended. "Robert and I were fine and great, and I was obsessed with him over the summer," the reality star explained. "He'll be on the show, I mean. We don't always get along because I'd miss him so much, but our demise happened after we stopped filming."