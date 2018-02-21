Sugar Bear Slams Mama June in NSFW Rant

Mama June and her ex-husband have not been getting along lately, as evidenced by the NSFW rant that Sugar Bear recently unleashed on her.

In a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, Sugar Bear calls June and leaves a profanity-laced message on her cell phone voicemail after he feels that she is keeping him from speaking to their daughter, as reported by Celebuzz.

“I hate it when you act like a d— stupid type of women that you are. I don’t know what the h— you are trying to pull — I knew I couldn’t trust you to keep up your end of the deal, and I know you have a man living in that house,” Sugar Bear fires off.

“You’re not gonna get away with this– this is the last time you’re gonna f—in’ mess with me! You’re a d— b—, June. F— you,” he finally says before throwing his phone at the side of a shed and storming off.

In a confessional interview with the 46-year-old added, “I knew June was going to try and keep me away from Alana. She’s trying to sabotage our relationship — it ain’t gonna fly with me, it ain’t gonna happen!”

Mama June recently lost 300 pounds, and she’s picked up a new man who she says is her “rock” and “best friend.”

In an interview from January, Mama June (real name June Shannon), said, “He’s my rock and my best friend. We’re together 24 hours a day. I mean it’s kind of weird that we don’t really have to do anything.“

“We can just chill at the house, or chill with the kids, or just go to the store. I’ve never been able to enjoy somebody as much as I have him,” she continued, as reported by Page Six.

Shannon also added that her new man “had no idea who I was” when they first met, but, coincidentally, his kids did. “And that’s what I like about it. We grew up in the same town but didn’t know one another. He doesn’t care about me being famous, or anything about it. He’s having fun with it,” Shannon said.

Additionally, she added that falling into a new relationship was much tougher than she thought it would be, after she and her girls being burned by so many failed beaus in the past.

“It’s just been me and the girls for so long, and we’ve been though a lot,” she said. “It’s hard to be able to trust somebody, and it was a lot of walls that he had to break down with me and the girls, honestly.”