Stormi Webster’s Birth Certificate Reveals She Has No Middle Name

Stormi Webster, the newborn daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, does not have a middle name, according to her birth certificate.

Stormi’s birth certificate was made public earlier Thursday, after The Blast obtained it. The document shows that her parents skipped giving Stormi a middle name.

Oddly enough, both the 20-year-old Jenner and 25-year-old Scott have middle names, Entertainment Weekly points out. Jenner’s full name is Kylie Kristen Jenner, while Scott’s legal full name is Jacques Bermon Webster, according to Stormi’s birth certificate.

Stormi was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. PT. When Jenner announced Stormi’s birth on Feb. 4, before the Super Bowl, she declined to reveal her baby’s name.

Stormi weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was delivered by Dr. Thais Aliabadi. Aliabadi also delivered Kim Kardashian’s third baby, Chicago West, in January.

Although it was rumored for months, Jenner’s pregnancy was not officially confirmed by the Kardashian family, and she was missing from Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She was not even included in the annual Kardashians Christmas card.

When Jenner announced Stormi’s birth, she apologized to fans for going “dark” on social media.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner also posted an 11-minute documentary on YouTube, titled “To Our Daughter.” In four days, the video has been viewed 46 million times. Her Instagram post revealing the baby’s name has over 15.4 million likes.

The clip chronicles Jenner’s pregnancy, and includes reactions from her friends and family. Scott also appears in the video.

Jenner and Scott have reportedly not been in a rush to get married. A source told PEOPLE Wednesday they are not even living together.

“Kylie and Travis are not officially living together,” the source told PEOPLE. “He has his own place. They are co-parenting though, and things are going great. They are together and happy.”

The couple are “just enjoying their little family.”