Joel Taylor’s Tragic Death Shocks and Devastates Friends, ‘Storms Chasers’ Followers

Professional storm chaser Joel Taylor has died at 38, leaving friends and Storm Chasers followers shocked and devastated.

News of the TV storm chaser’s tragic death was first confirmed by his friend and former co-star Reed Timmer, who dedicated a message to the Elk City, Oklahoma native on Twitter.

“RIP my best friend and storm chasing partner, Joel Taylor. I am shocked and absolutely devastated by the loss of my incredible, caring friend. We chased so many intense storms, and I wish we could have just one more storm chase. I’ll miss you forever, Joel. We lost a legend,” Timmer tweeted along with a series of photos of the pair while storm chasing.

Team Western OK Chaser, a Facebook group based out of Oklahoma, shared an image of Taylor, writing “Our community of Elk City and the Storm Chasing community lost a great guy today. Joel Taylor was truly an inspiration to myself and many who knew him. He was one of the most level headed chasers on the roads and truly a classy guy outside of chasing. He didn’t chase for the glory he chased because he had a true passion for storms. In the last few years he’d load up with his dad and go chase and not even take a camera. Our hearts are hurting for his mom Tracy and dad Jimmy along with his brother and sister and their children. Please know you are in our prayers. RIP Joel.”

Fans of the storm chaser also took to social media to share their condolences.

“I grew up watching Joel Taylor and Reed Timmer on Discovery,” one fan wrote, going on to state that Taylor was the reason he wanted to study meteorology.

“Wow. What terribly sad news about Joel Taylor. My heart goes out to all those who were impacted by him; his friends, his family, all those who loved him. Hug your loved ones a little longer tonight, friends,” another fan wrote.

Taylor, who starred on the Discovery Channel documentary reality TV series Storm Chasers from 2008 until its cancellation in 2012, passed away on Tuesday according to friends. The cause of Taylor’s death remains unclear, though it is not believed to be related to storm chasing.