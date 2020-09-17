'Storage Wars' Star Dan Dotson's Son's Alleged Shooter Arrested
The man accused of shooting Storage Wars star Dan Dotson's son, Garrett Dotson, has been arrested, TMZ reported Wednesday, as the 22-year-old is recovering well in the hospital. A Lake Havasu City Police Department spokesperson told the outlet that detectives had arrested suspect Garret Wilder, 21, around noon Tuesday without incident after serving a search warrant at his home and recovering a handgun along with a single spent shell casing.
Wilder was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment, and is being held on $1 million bond. Neither Wilder nor Garrett have spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding the Sunday shooting, but police have stated there was an exchange between the two before Wilder fired one shot from within his car, hitting Garrett in the abdomen.
While Garrett called 911 himself and was initially taken to a local hospital, doctors soon called for him to be airlifted to a Las Vegas trauma hospital, and is reportedly in stable condition, with TMZ reporting Garrett is already up and walking, despite the bullet hitting a main blood vessel and fracturing his spine. The outlet added that his surgery went well, and Garrett was able to move his foot almost immediately after coming out from anesthesia. The Storage Wars family is reportedly hoping he will be released in the next week, and while they have talked to him on the phone, Dan and his wife Laura have not been able to visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"The doctor hopped on the table and used his hands to hold everything together and massage my son’s heart. He straddled my son all the way to Las Vegas," Laura told the New York Daily News of her family's plight, adding that the helicopter that brought her son to the trauma hospital needed permission to fly without a co-pilot due to weight restrictions. Additional permission was required for the helicopter to fly to Las Vegas because President Donald Trump was holding a rally Sunday night in the area.
"[Dr. Christopher Salvino] was bloody from his elbows to his toe tips. He had his hands in Garrett’s chest, keeping him alive from his operating room in Havasu to the operating room in Las Vegas," Dan added of the man who saved his son's life during the transfer. "A lot of people came together to save our son, and we’re just so happy. This could have been a much different outcome."