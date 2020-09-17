'Storage Wars' Star Dan Dotson's Son's Alleged Shooter Arrested

The man accused of shooting Storage Wars star Dan Dotson's son, Garrett Dotson, has been arrested, TMZ reported Wednesday, as the 22-year-old is recovering well in the hospital. A Lake Havasu City Police Department spokesperson told the outlet that detectives had arrested suspect Garret Wilder, 21, around noon Tuesday without incident after serving a search warrant at his home and recovering a handgun along with a single spent shell casing.

Wilder was booked on suspicion of two counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, misconduct involving weapons, disorderly conduct with a weapon and endangerment, and is being held on $1 million bond. Neither Wilder nor Garrett have spoken publicly about the circumstances surrounding the Sunday shooting, but police have stated there was an exchange between the two before Wilder fired one shot from within his car, hitting Garrett in the abdomen.

While Garrett called 911 himself and was initially taken to a local hospital, doctors soon called for him to be airlifted to a Las Vegas trauma hospital, and is reportedly in stable condition, with TMZ reporting Garrett is already up and walking, despite the bullet hitting a main blood vessel and fracturing his spine. The outlet added that his surgery went well, and Garrett was able to move his foot almost immediately after coming out from anesthesia. The Storage Wars family is reportedly hoping he will be released in the next week, and while they have talked to him on the phone, Dan and his wife Laura have not been able to visit him due to COVID-19 restrictions.