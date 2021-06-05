'Storage Wars': Brandi Passante Shares Rare Photos With Kids to Mark Son's Milestone

✖

Storage Wars star Brandi Passante celebrated her son Cameron's high school graduation by sharing a rare photo with Cameron and his sister Payton. Passante shares both children with her ex-husband and co-star Jarrod Schulz. Last month, Schulz was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery after an alleged incident with Passante at a bar in April.

"Please stop the clock... I’m not ready," Passante wrote on Instagram. "So proud, & so fortunate to have these 2 beautiful, kind, & loving souls. I don’t know what I did to deserve them... Whatever it was... I am grateful." The photo shows Cameron between his mother and sister following his graduation ceremony.

Like many celebrities, Passante chose not to share photos of her children to protect their privacy. She has made some exceptions though. In February 2020, she posted photos of Payton posing in a red pantsuit for her winter formal. "I stopped posting photos of my babies," Passante wrote at the time. "Because some creepy a— dudes were harassing them. I am reluctantly posting this because I am so proud of how beautiful my little is in her winter formal fit... Don’t be gross."

Passante and Schulz were so popular on Storage Wars that A&E even gave them a spin-off in 2014, Brandi and Jarrod: Married to the Job. However, when Storage Wars finally returned for its long-delayed 13th season in April, the former couple revealed they broke up over two years ago without announcing their split publicly. The two did appear on the show together, competing against each other in auctions.

On April 30, the former couple reportedly got into an altercation. Passante was at an Orange County bar with friends when Schulz showed up, TMZ reported. The two got into an argument, and Schulz allegedly pushed Passante twice. Police were called, but Shulz was gone by the time they arrived. He did speak with police a few days after the alleged incident and denied pushing Passante, TMZ reported. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

A&E reportedly launched its own investigation into the incident. Depending on their findings, the network could fire Schulz. The scope of the investigation includes Schulz and Passante's relationship, which often gets heated on the show, reports TMZ. Cast members reportedly told TMZ they believe Passante is a victim and Schulz should be fired. A&E continues to air Storage Wars on Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET.