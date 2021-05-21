✖

Storage Wars star Jarrod Schulz is facing more than just legal trouble. After he was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery for an alleged incident involving his ex-wife and co-star Brandi Passante, A&E has reportedly launched an investigation that could put Schulz's fate on the series in jeopardy.

Sources close to Storage Wars production told TMZ that the network "immediately launched a probe" after learning of Schulz's charge. The investigation is said to be active and ongoing, with the network seeking to gather information and speak to those involved. During the investigation, it is expected that Schulz will not be involved with filming for Storage Wars, on which he has starred since the series' inception more than a decade ago, and dependent upon the findings of the investigation, he may be let go. According to TMZ, several main cast members of the series said they support the investigation and believe if the domestic violence allegations against Schulz are true, he should not return to the series.

The investigation comes after the Orange County District Attorney's Office confirmed Monday that Schulz, who has been part of the A&E series since its premiere in 2010, was charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery. The charge stems from an April 30 incident at a bar in Lake Forest, Orange County, where Passante was said to have been hanging out with friends when Schulz showed up. The two got into a "heated exchange" and Passante demanded Schulz leave. Schulz allegedly refused and pushed Passante twice and yelled at her and her friends. When speaking to police about the incident, Schulz denied pushing Passante, according to a report from TMZ. At this time, A&E has not publicly addressed the alleged incident, and neither Schulz nor Passant have released statements.

The former reality couple revealed at the start of Season 13 last month that they had split, with Passant sharing, "I'm not with Jarrod anymore." She revealed that they split after they completed filming the 12th season, which premiered in November 2018. In a separate interview, Schulz said, "just because me and Brandi aren't together anymore, doesn't mean we can't go to an auction — but separately." The former couple has two children together, son Cameron and daughter Peyton. Along with Storage Wars, Schulz and Passante also appeared on spinoff series Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job, which ran for eight seasons before ending in 2014.