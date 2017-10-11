Spencer and Heidi Pratt’s Baby Already Has More Than 15,000 Instagram Followers

Iconic reality TV couple Spencer and Heidi Pratt are already getting their newborn son Gunner involved with the social media game. The 10-day-old already has his own Instagram and almost 15,000 followers.

my first cover A post shared by gunner stone (@gunnerpratt) on Oct 11, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The Hills alumni welcomed 6 lb. 12 oz. Gunner Stone on Oct. 1. The couple’s firstborn, Gunner got the royal treatment, coming into the world in a room filled with nearly $30,000 worth of crystals, according to Spencer’s Twitter.

Spencer has in the past said he wants Gunner to be a social media influencer when he grows up, but in an interview with Us Weekly released Wednesday, the new father revealed more athletic plans for Gunner as a pitcher for the MLB.

“You’re not a good parent if you’re not trying to get your son set up to potentially get a $250 million gig,” the 34-year-old father joked. “If doctors were getting paid $250 million, we’d hit the books hard, but currently that’s not the reality.”

Although he would be open to his son excelling in skiing as well, professional football is out for young Gunner, according to his parents.

“I only want him to work a few days for $30 million or so,” the self-proclaimed Pratt Zaddy said. “As cool as NFL quarterback would be, it would just be hard for me to watch people smash my son and not run onto the field and smash them.”

Spencer quipped that he hopes Gunner and former co-star Lauren Conrad’s infant son Liam will be able to continue their television feud on the field when they’re older.

“Hopefully they’re on rival sports teams,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.”

Spencer and Heidi have been delightfully extra throughout the pregnancy, released a Lion King themed video featuring the glowing couple taking selfies and romping along the beach to “Circle of Life.”

Looks like the two are bringing a solid sense of humor to parenthood already!