‘Southern Hospitality’s Emmy Sharrett Calls Out ‘Lies’ From Her Castmates (Exclusive)

Southern Hospitality star Emmy Sharrett is calling out the “lies” she says her castmates have been spreading about her amid a “hard” ongoing season for the Bravo personality.

Emmy opened up to PopCulture.com ahead of Wednesday’s all-new episode of Southern Hospitality, lamenting that she wasn’t able to “express [her] point of view” amid her ongoing conflict with Bradley Carter.

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Having been called out this season for saying she felt “unsafe” around Brad when he responded to overhearing a telephone conversation she was having in her hotel room following the Season 3 reunion, Emmy told PopCulture that she regretted the microaggressive “terminology” and causing Brad “pain,” but that the narrative about what went down in New York “was essentially all lies.”

(Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Bravo)

Emmy claims that Brad “actually recorded [her] entire conversation for 30 minutes” after hearing the phone conversation happening within, and that while she was accused of “laughing” about how the reunion had gone, she was actually “hysterical” and upset.

“My privacy was taken from me in that moment,” she told PopCulture. “The way I expressed myself, I deeply regret, and I wish I would have changed the terminology when I expressed myself. I never would have wanted to cause the pain that I did cause Brad. And I’ve learned a lot from that.”

While Emmy said she went into Season 4 hoping to hold her castmates “accountable” for “invading [her] privacy,” she said she “never quite got the moment to express my pain that I went through and my problems that I had with my castmates.”

“You watch as everyone else kind of gets a platform to express their problems with me. I never quite get to express my problems with them,” she continued. “And with anyone, when you don’t get to express your pain, you build up a kind of resentment. And I didn’t want to have that.”

It’s been “frustrating” to relive how everything went down this season, seeing “a lot of other things,” including her comment about Brad, “become the full conversation.”

“But I’m hoping that we can have some apologies made, and we can move forward,” she said.

Emmy Sharrett and Will Kulp on wwhl (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images)

Emmy added that while she’s sorry for her part in their conflict, she’s also looking for an apology for how Brad and TJ Dinch accused her fiancé, Will Kulp, of cheating.

“I just want the same respect, because … we were both put through hell,” she said, adding, “I really want to move forward and find a place where we can be amicable because I never wanted this season to go the way it did.”

Southern Hospitality airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

