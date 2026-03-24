‘Southern Hospitality’: Bradley Carter ‘So Upset’ That Lake Rucker Sided With Emmy Sharrett in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Southern Hospitality‘s Lake Rucker is taking some heat after siding with Emmy Sharrett over Bradley Carter.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Bravo show, Michols Peña sits down with Lake to try to get her to see Brad’s side, as he felt abandoned by his former fling during his argument with Emmy, who claimed she had felt “unsafe” around him.

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“How do you feel after your intervention?” Michols asks Lake, who reacts with confusion before he clarifies that the intervention in question was “about Emmy.”

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The show then flashes back to the pajama party held three days prior, when Mia Alario was asking people if they were more Team Brad or Team Emmy — and Lake revealed she was siding with Emmy, much to everyone’s surprise.

“Obviously, I trust Emmy more than Brad,” Lake tells Michols as the flashback comes to an end. “I don’t talk to him anymore. We made out twice, it’s not like we had a million-[year]-long relationship. I don’t owe him s—t.”

“But you also have to understand how Brad is feeling, too,” Michols responds. “Today, I worked out with him, he said, ‘I thought Lake would have more sympathy for the comment that was made.’”

“The unsafeness? The microaggression?” Lake asks, to which Michols clarifies, “Yes, because he was truly so upset.”

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The show then shows a conversation that Michols and Brad had four hours prior, in which Brad reveals that he now doubts the sincerity of Emmy’s apology after hearing a FaceTime call with Justin Assada.

“You’re not actually upset you said something wrong,” Brad says of Emmy. “You’re not actually sorry about saying that I make you feel unsafe. The only reason you’re saying it is because you’re worried about what I’m gonna ‘do to you’ or how I’m going to ‘ruin your life.’”

Brad tells Michols that he was looking to vent to someone who would understand, adding, “And I would think that Lake would understand where I’m coming from, but I don’t feel like Lake is condemning anything that Emmy said. It’s disheartening.”

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Michols tells Lake later that in that argument between Brad and Emmy, Brad was looking for Lake “in friendship” to chime in, “Hey, you can’t say that.”

“I wish he would have came to me right after that moment with the microaggression,” Lake says, as Michols reminds her that it was “uncomfortable in the moment.”

“I know that it is uncomfortable, because I face it every day myself,” Lake fires back. “You face it every single day, being a person of color in this city, being a person of color in this world.”

In a confessional, Lake reveals that this whole situation is “pissing [her] off.”

“This is really pissing me off. This whole conversation is actually pissing me off,” she says. “I’m a person who’s always defending people of color. Always defending my people. Always advocating.”

Southern Hospitality airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.