‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Justin Assada Opens up About His Love Life Amid Bravo Dating Rumors (Exclusive)

Justin Assada is opening up about his love life amid rumors that the Southern Hospitality star has found love with another Bravo star.

Assada may be new to the Charleston scene, but Southern Hospitality fans have already seen him make moves on Molly Moore, her roommate Jordyn, and the newly-single Mia Alario in Season 4 of the Bravo show — something that he told PopCulture.com will “come back to bite [him] a little bit” as the season goes on.

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(Photo by: Casey Mathewson/Bravo)

“Charleston is very small, right? And it’s hard to move in silence down there,” he admitted ahead of Wednesday’s all-new episode of Southern Hospitality. “Being someone that was new to the city, I just kind of wanted to reap the benefits of it, and I think I reaped a bit too much, and it comes back to bite me a little bit.”

Having lived in Boston, Los Angeles and Sydney before coming to Charleston, Assada admitted that he was a bit “naive” to how dating around in a small city can go down.

“It’s a double-edged sword down here,” the Perfect Match alum said. “Dating around, it gets out really quickly, and everyone’s connected to someone somehow.”

While Assada’s love life might seem a little messy to viewers at this point in the season, he hinted that people will see “a different Justin” by the end of Season 4, one who’s experienced a bit of “growth” in the romance department.

“I’ve got one special person in my life, and you will see them on the show,” he teased. “They are on the show a little bit later on in the season, and things are wonderful, things are great. I adore this person with all my heart.”

(Photo by: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo)

Assada played coy about the identity of his special someone amid rumors that he’s paired up with Southern Charm star Charley Manley, but told PopCulture, “What I will say is that there is one person. I think some people have caught onto it, [but] maybe a lot of people haven’t caught onto it.”

“Maybe there’s been some guesses about things that aren’t necessarily true,” he continued. “But I’m gonna leave it ambiguous and give you guys a reason to keep watching. You might be surprised.”

Southern Hospitality airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo and streams the following day on Peacock.