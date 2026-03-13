‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Arrested on Drug Charge

Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly was arrested on a drug possession charge this week, less than three months after her last brush with the law.

The 27-year-old Bravo star was arrested on Tuesday in Charleston County, S.C., according to online booking records, and charged with possession of a controlled substance — a misdemeanor offense.

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Lilly was released on bail after her bond was set at $10,575, and she is set to appear in court on May 1.

The Southern Hospitality personality was previously arrested in December 2025 in connection with a warrant for a second-degree harassment charge after being pulled over following an illegal lane change at a Circle K gas station.

At the time, police claimed to have found pills in Lilly’s purse. “Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints,” the Dec. 29, 2025, police report stated.

“When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control,” the report continued. “The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax but did not have any proof of that information available at the time.”

Lilly also allegedly told police she was unaware of the brand of birth control she had, and her pills were seized and sent for testing. They were listed as “drugs/narcotics violation” on the arrest report.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY season 4 (Photo by: Stephanie Diani/Casey Mathewson/Bravo)

Lilly has been a cast member on Southern Hospitality for all four seasons of the Southern Charm spinoff, which premiered in 2022, although she no longer works at Republic, the club at the center of the series.

In January 2025, Lilly told PopCulture.com that she does miss her time at the Leva Bonaparte-owned establishment when asked if she would ever consider a return. “You know what? I do miss Republic. Republic was a milestone in my life. It was five years of my life and I do miss it,” she said, adding, “I felt like I brought a light into Republic that is missing, honestly. So we’ll see. You never know, I might go back, I might not.”

