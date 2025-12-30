Bravo’s ‘Southern Hospitality’ Star Arrested, Jailed Overnight

Southern Hospitality star Grace Lilly was arrested and spent the night in jail. Police found “happy pills” in her car, per Page Six.

She was arrested by the Charleston Police Department and booked at the Charleston County Jail on Monday at 1:40 a.m. local time. The reality star was released later in the afternoon.

Prior to the arrest, there was a warrant out for Lilly’s arrest for a second-degree harassment charge. She was then caught driving her Mercedes in Charleston with a man named Brandon Klavon as her passenger. She was pulled over following an illegal lane change at a Circle K gas station.

Police ordered her to step out of the car where she was handcuffed. The report notes she requested her purse be allowed to go with her, where police discovered the pills. “Inside the purse, a small container with ‘Happy Pills’ imprinted on the top was located, which contained 12 circular white pills with a ‘P’ imprint on one side, and half of an oblong blue pill with no identifiable imprints,” the police report states.

“When asked about the pills found inside the purse, the offender stated that the blue pill was Xanax and the white pills were birth control. The offender stated she had a prescription for the Xanax but did not have any proof of that information available at the time,” the report continues.

Lilly told police she was unaware of the brand of birth control she said she had. As part of her arrest, all of her pills were seized and sent for testing. They are listed as “drugs/narcotics violation” on the report.

Her mug shot was released, which showed her donning a blue-and-white checkered uniform and pouting her lips as she flashed the camera. She later posted a photo to Instagram following her release.

In her selfie, she shared her Instagram Story, telling her 55.9k followers that she was getting ready to see the movie Marty Supreme. She later posted a bikini picture to her main page, writing atop the image, “~Wavy Baby~,” which is her signature catchphrase.