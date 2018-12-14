‘Southern Charm’ Star Thomas Ravenel’s Nanny Sues for Alleged Sexual Assault

The former nanny of Southern Charm alum Thomas Ravenel has filed a lawsuit against the reality personality after accusing him of sexually assaulting her.

As reported by Us Weekly, Dawn Ledwell filed a lawsuit on Dec. 7 in Charleston, South Carolina against Ravenel, Bravo, NBCUniversal, production company Haymaker Content and Comcast for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, defamation and negligence.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the suit, Ledwell claims that while she was nannying for Ravenel’s two children with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis, she “was the victim of a violent and unexpected sexual assault at the hands of an intoxicated” Ravenel in January 2015, during which he ripped off her clothing and put his hand between her legs, which caused severe and significant injuries” before she “was able to escape and break free.”

Ledwell added that she had told a Bravo employee, NBCUniversal and the other “corporate defendants” about the alleged incident, but they “failed to investigate and/or report” it. She added that Ravenel threatened to “destroy the livelihoods of anyone that helps” her.

Ravenel is already facing legal ramifications for the alleged assault, having been arrested in September on suspicion of assault and battery in the second degree and having been confirmed to be facing a trial in said case. He has also been publicly accused of assaulting a woman he met on a dating site, Debbie Holloway Perkins, which he denied in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of her allegations in

“My client enjoys a certain degree of fame, which has unfortunately made him a vulnerable target for such claims,” Ravenel’s late lawyer Richard P. Terbrusch said in a statement. “The person this woman describes is simply not the man that I know. My client is a loving father, successful businessman, and upright member of the community. He is appalled and hurt by these allegations — and is committed to defending his reputation in the appropriate legal forum.”

Following the first set of allegations, Ravenel was pulled from the Southern Charm season reunion, and in August, announced he would be leaving the Bravo show for good.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” he said on Twitter at the time. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Photo Credit: Bravo