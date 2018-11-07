‘Southern Charm’ Star Ashley Jacobs Exits Show

Southern Charm cast member Ashley Jacobs has announced that she will not be returning to the Bravo series.

Jacobs, 33, revealed the news in an Instagram post Tuesday. The announcement comes as her on-again, off-again boyfriend Thomas Ravenel’s assault case heads to trail.

“After a lot of prayerful consideration, I have decided not to return to Southern Charm next season,” she wrote.

“I’ve been blessed with an amazing career, family, & friends and I don’t want to put those things in jeopardy for a reality tv show. Honestly I considered filming again because I desperately want to tell my side of the story. But after experiencing how unfair the editing process can be, I don’t think I’ll ever have a fair shot,” Jacobs continued. “I appreciate you all following me throughout this journey.”

“I’ve been under so much stress that my body hasn’t been able to keep weight on,” she added in the comments section. “Hopefully now that I’ve removed myself from this stressful situation I will get back to normal weight.”

News of her departure follows a September statement in which she expressed her wish to return to the series to allow viewers to see a different side of her.

“I wish they had the decency to contact me and give me a chance. Because I would like to have a redemption story, the same way Kathryn [Dennis] did. I’m not going to fight and I’m not going to play dirty. I’m going to smile and be nice. I never had the chance to do that on the show because I was so wrapped up in Thomas’ drama. I was the villain, but people tuned in to watch. I’d like to give viewers the chance to see another side of me,” Jacobs told PEOPLE.

During season five of the Bravo series, Jacobs had been criticized by fans for offensive comments she made about fellow castmate Kathryn Dennis, who shares two children with Ravenel. After refusing to apologize during the season five reunion, Jacobs later issued an apology on Instagram, writing that she had “crossed a line and hurt people who don’t deserve it.”

Ravenel, 56, is currently facing trial after he was charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a woman accused him of rape. He will also not be returning to Southern Charm.

While a representative for Bravo had no comment on Jacobs’ departure when PEOPLE reached out to them for contact, a Bravo source claimed that Jacobs was never an official cast member and therefore “there would be no conversation of her returning or not.”