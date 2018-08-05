‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Says She’s in Talks to Be Next Bachelorette

Kathryn Dennis for Bachelorette? The Southern Charm star may be in talks to appear on the ABC reality series, based on an interaction she had with a fan on Twitter.

The Bravo star responded to a fan who asked if she would ever consider being on the The Bachelorette last week with a cryptic answer.

“Actually I’m kind of in talks about it,” the 25-year-old wrote. When another fan said they would love to see her as the star of the dating show Dennis replied, “Maybeeeee.”

Actually I’m kind of in talks about it 🤭 https://t.co/reqNXbjzIH — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018

Fans who have watched Dennis grow over the years were seriously not here for the idea of a Bravo/ABC crossover, however, and advised her to stay clear of the drama associated with the show.

Please say no. You’re doing so well and the show is such a mind-F. Go back to school and work on building a future of independence. — Concerned Citizen (@joaninDC61) August 2, 2018

You are so much more than the bachelorette! As you eloquently said during the reunion show “know your worth”! — Deborah Muther (@DeborahMuther) August 2, 2018

Waaaaay too much drama! You are finally in a good place and can find someone on your own! pic.twitter.com/UXINZ9hAtA — Anuradha Rao-Patel (@araopatel27) August 2, 2018

You seriously don’t need the drama or the heartbreak ! — Sheri Burgess (@Royaltyfan) August 2, 2018

You’re too classy for that show. In my opinion. — Jenny (@JSSTweets22) August 2, 2018

Dennis is famously looking for love after her relationship with ex Thomas Ravenel was shown on the Bravo reality show. The former couple have had their ups and downs, with Dennis losing custody of their two children, 4-year-old Kensie and 2-year-old Saint, before entering rehab in 2016.

Now sober, Dennis recently announced she had received 50/50 custody of her children and repaired her co-parenting relationship with Ravenel.

“I think she has really stepped up as a mom,” Ravenel said during the most recent season of Southern Charm. “It’s been amazing watching that transformation, and I’m proud of her.”

Dennis’ relationship with her ex’s new girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, has not been so civil, with the season focusing largely on the drama between the two women.

Ravenel, meanwhile, has been the focus of a South Carolina police investigation after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman known as “nanny Dawn” who appeared on the reality series as a caregiver to their children.

He has also been accused of assaulting another woman, Debbie Holloway Perkins, in 2015.

Ravenel has denied both accusations.

Photo credit: Instagram/Kathryn Dennis