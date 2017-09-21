‘Southern Charm’s’ Cameran Eubanks Shuts Down Trolls Who Pester Her About Breastfeeding

Southern Charm cast member Cameran Eubanks is currently expecting her first child with her husband, Jason Wimberly, and the 33-year-old has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on Instagram.

PSA. A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 13, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

It appears Eubanks has been receiving plenty of questions as well, with the mom-to-be posting a video last week explaining that she was sick and tired of people wondering whether she would be breastfeeding her baby.

“Y’all are about to drive me to drink,” Eubanks began in the clip, which she captioned as a “PSA.” “If I get one more message asking me if I plan on breastfeeding my child, I’m going to delete my Instagram account forever.”

The Bravo personality, who is in her third trimester, added that “of course” she plans to breastfeed her baby, and if that doesn’t work, she plans to pump.

“And if the pumping doesn’t work then I will happily stick a bottle of formula in my baby’s mouth and she will turn out fine,” she said.

“If the formula doesn’t work then I will go to Chik-Fil-A and get a No. 3 value sized, put that in a blender and spoon feed her,” Eubanks cracked. “And I’m fairly certain she’s going to like that ’cause it’s the only thing she’s been eating for the past nine months anyway.”

Many commenters applauded the mom-to-be’s unabashed honesty and humor, which has been present in a majority of her pregnancy posts.

In a recent shot, Eubanks poses with a pint of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream balanced on her bump.

“I am a Goddess,” she wrote. “Creator of Life. I nourish my womb with the fruits of our Mother Earth.”

I am a Goddess. Creator of Life. I nourish my womb with the fruits of our Mother Earth. 💫 A post shared by Cameran Eubanks (@camwimberly1) on Sep 7, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram / @camwimberly1

