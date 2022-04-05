Sofia Vergara Goes Blonde, Reveals Stunning Selfies

✖

America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara had some fun with her hair to celebrate the show's new season. Vergara shared a selfie with a blonde look on March 26. America's Got Talent Season 17 started filming last week and will debut on NBC on May 31.

"Blond again," Vergara captioned her March 26 selfie. She also thanked hairstylist Kelly Kline. "I think it's amazing, but who am I to judge hair," Vergara's AGT co-star Howie Mandel wrote. The blond look also shined under the AGT lights in other selfies.

AGT Season 17 is Vergara's third season as a judge. Mandel returns for his 13th season, while Heidi Klum celebrates her ninth season. Cowell, who recently starred in the March spin-off America's Got Talent: Extreme will be back as well. Terry Crews is back as the host.

"I could not be any more excited to be back behind the desk with my AGT family," Klum told PEOPLE before filming started. "There is no better feeling than discovering new talent and watching people reach for their dreams." Magician Dustin Tavella won last season.

Season 17 will debut a few weeks after contestant Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski died on Feb. 29. The 31-year-old singer died after a battle with cancer. During her appearance on the show last summer, Marczewski said she had a 2% chance of survival after her cancer spread to her lungs, spin, and liver. Crews told PEOPLE the show plans to pay tribute to her in a future episode.

"We have a new season of AGT coming up, and I think it would be great to do something to just really highlight who she is, what she is," Crews said. "She never stopped making music. She never, ever stopped! You know what I mean? Oh my God, it's just inspirational – and a lesson."

"Rest in power [Nightbirde]," Vergara wrote on Instagram after news of Marczewski's death broke. "We lost a shining star today. You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde's family and friends. She was something special."

Vergara is best known for her hilarious performance on ABC's Modern Family, but audiences will see a different side of her in Netflix's Griselda. Vergara will star as drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in the six-episode limited seires. Griselda was directed by Andres Biaz (Narcos), with Ingrid Escajeda and Doug Miro as showrunners. Netflix has not set a release date for the series yet.