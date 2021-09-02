'America's Got Talent' Fan-Favorite Gets Eliminated in Shocking Semifinals Show

✖

America's Got Talent continued to surprise both the audience and the judges Wednesday night after the results from the first night of the semifinals round put three fan-favorite acts in danger and sent one packing. After 11 semifinalist acts hit the Dolby Theater stage Tuesday to perform for America's vote, they returned Wednesday to learn which five would secure their place in the finals and which six would be leaving empty-handed.

The three acts "on the bubble," or in sixth, seventh and eighth place when it came to votes left judge Simon Cowell speechless, as they included two Golden Buzzer winners - singer Jimmie Herrod, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team and comedian Michael Winslow. Two of these acts were eligible for an audience vote save and a judges' save, but the other would be going home.

The voters at home chose to save Herrod, much to the delight of the judges, who chose for their save the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team! That meant Police Academy star Winslow, whose wild sounds previously earned a save from the audience in the quarterfinals round, was eliminated from the competition.

He posted a note of appreciation on Twitter after his exit from the show, thanking everyone for the "most fantastic of all experiences [he] could ever hope for." Calling his time on America's Got Talent "a wonderful gift," he encouraged his fans to "keep making noises."

I thank you All and Everyone for The Most Fantastic of all Experiences I could ever hope for. You have given me a wonderful gift of this….. keep making noises 😎. @AGT @SimonCowell @heidiklum @howiemandel @terrycrews @SophiaVergara #TheAudience pic.twitter.com/pKjXC8WDgE — Michael Winslow (@Noizey_Man) September 2, 2021

Contestants that will be moving on to the finals include stand-up comedian Gina Brillon, who was the first contestant to earn a spot, followed by self-taught 16-year-old aerialist Aidan Bryant and family-friendly magician Dustin Tavella. As for the talented acts sent packing, 10-year-old singer Peter Rosalita didn't garner enough votes, nor did child dance crew Beyond Belief Dance Company, Broadway songstress Tory Vagasy, singer-songwriter Madilyn Bailey and vocal group Korean Soul. Which act will be named the America's Got Talent Season 16 winner? America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.