‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges Pay Tribute to Nightbirde Following Her Death

America’s Got Talent fans were rocked by the death of former contestant Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, and now all the show’s judges have paid tribute to the late singer. Marczewski competed on season 16 of AGT, back in 2021. Sadly, TMZ reported that she died on Sunday, February 20.

Marczewski had been candid about her cancer battle and prognosis, sharing, “I have a two percent chance of survival, but two percent is not zero percent. Two percent is something, and I wish people knew how amazing it is.” Marczewski earned a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell but later announced that she was exiting the competition due to needing to focus on her health. Now, in the wake of her death, the show’s judges, as well its producers and Marczewski’s family, have issued statements memorializing the 31-year-old. Scroll down to read more.

Terry Crews

“We are saddened to learn about [Nightbirde’s] Passing. Our Condolences goes to her Closest Family & Friends in such of This difficult time. We Love you, Nightbirde,” wrote AGT host Terry Crews.

Howie Mandel

“Nightbirde was such a bright inspirational light in all our lives,” tweeted Howie Mandel. “We must continue to live and learn from her words and lyrics. As much as I feel horribly about her passing I feel lucky to to have met, heard and known her.”

Sofia Vergara

“Rest in power [Nightbirde],” judge Sofia Vergara wrote in an Instagram Stories post. “We lost a shining star today. You were a true inspiration to all. Sending so much love to Nightbirde’s family and friends. She was something special.”

Heidi Klum

“We love you. Rest in Peace,” Heidi Klum wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

‘AGT’ Producers

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions,” America’s Got Talent producers said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

Family Statement

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss,” Marczewski’s family wrote in a statement. “Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up. Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor. She had a witty joke for every occasion – even if the joke was on her. Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus. We thank everyone for their messages of love and support.”

Simon Cowell

At this time, Simon Cowell does not appear to have issued a statement on Marczewski’s death, but one of his last Instagram posts is from when he awarded the singer his Golden Buzzer.