Sofia Richie Reportedly Won’t Appear on ‘KUWTK’

It looks like fans won’t be keeping up with Scott Disick‘s new boo anytime soon.

Sofia Richie, 19, has been going hot and heavy with Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex, 34, for months, but TMZ is reporting she won’t be appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians anytime soon.

A production source revealed to the publication that while the daughter of Lionel Richie has been spending a lot of time with Disick, she’s not with him when he is with the three children he shares with his ex, which is when he gets most of his screen time.

The source continued that Kardashian didn’t influence the decision to keep the model off the show, saying none of the E! reality show family personally know her.

If Sofia is included in a show, the source said it would most likely be an inadvertent shot at one of Disick’s club appearances.

Kardashian and Disick called it quits after more than 10 years of on-and-off dating three years ago. The two share three children together, Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 2.

Kardashian, who has moved on herself with 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima, is reportedly supportive of her ex’s new relationship.

“At this point Kourtney isn’t interested in Scott as a romantic partner,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in October. “All that matters to her is that he is a good father to their children. He loves his kids and he’s good to them. She does not care who he dates or who he spends his time with.”

The two recently were spotted together as they celebrated son Mason’s eighth birthday together at a bowling alley in Los Angeles.

