Sofia Richie Goes Solo for Latest Thanksgiving Photos While in Miami With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie and boyfriend Scott Disick spent Thanksgiving in Miami with friends and Richie has been sharing sweet moments of their trip on Instagram both on her timeline and through her stories, but in a recent post, she’s showing her followers a solo shot and they loved it! While Richie expressed her thanks for her followers, several showed their thanks in return with one fan writing, “So thankful for you [red heart emoji].”

View this post on Instagram Day of thanks 💞 A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 28, 2019 at 9:02pm PST

Someone else said, “Your so pretty,” while another user wrote, “You make a good day out of every bad day and a great day out of every good one. Thank you that you always beautify me the day greetings Oliver.”

The 21-year-old and her boyfriend have been vacationing in Miami with friends. They were recently spotted on a yacht with married couple David Gutman and Isabela Rangel. Some onlookers have noticed the couple has been hanging around married couples lately, but according to one insider who spoke with Life & Style, it’s no surprise they are because the sweet pair are moving in that direction anyways.

“Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” they revealed. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

The two have been dating for two years now and while many doubted them at first, they’ve proven to both fans and their family and friends that they’re determined to be together. A separate insider stated that Disick has a romantic heart and loves to surprise his girlfriend with sweet notes and flowers just because.

“Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini breaks abroad, just the two of them,” they said. Then a third source added that when they’re not vacationing together or doing them just the two of them, they’re usually with Disick’s three kids, who Richie is great with. “Sofia’s great with Mason, Penelope and Reign,” add that they “adore her.”

Their relationship has been chronicled through the media from when they started until now, with Richie even making an appearance on the popular reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While things seemed tense at first between Richie and Disick’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, it seems as though the two get along great now!