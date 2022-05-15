'So You Think You Can Dance' Star's Husband Files for Divorce

✖

Kathryn McCormick, who starred in So You Think You Can Dance and in the movie Step Up: Revolution, has ended her seven-year marriage with film director Jacob Patrick. According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Patrick filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County Courts this week.

As a finalist on SYTYCD's sixth season, McCormick was a popular addition to the "all-star" season. She garnered positive media attention by starring as the lead in the 3D dance film Step Up: Revolution.

McCormick and Patrick created a documentary in 2015 titled Like Air that follows three teens involved in a dance competition, revealing the worries, fears, and insecurities of the lifestyle. The documentary follows McCormick's mentoring of the three girls while they train for DanceMakers Nationals.

In the documentary, McCormick said, "I ended up going back home and my husband, who was my boyfriend at the time, met up with Jake Viramontez, a documentarian and it came down to a documentary, since we wanted to capture the rawness of the artistry of dance. We ended up going that way. I was motivating and teaching these kids."

In 2016, the performer told Dance Spirit about working with her husband, "I'm a dancer, and he has a production company, but we have a similar heart mission. It was a beautiful bonding time for us to be able to work together on this project. "We watched these girls learn how to love themselves for who they are rather than what they can do," McCormick added. "We'll always be able to look back at this film and know that it represents everything we stand for."

Patrick cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of their split in court documents. They have no minor children together. They were married on May 15, 2015, and Patrick says they split up in December of 2021. Reports state that McCormick moved to Los Angeles when she was 18 after landing the role in the remake of 'Fame.' She appeared on Dancing With the Stars from 2012 to 2014 and was featured in the music video for "Dead Inside" by Muse.

The dancer's husband has asked the court to order her to pay spousal support to him and terminate its ability to require him to pay her any alimony. According to his petition for divorce, Patrick has not yet completed his investigations regarding assets or property. He retains the right to amend.

On Valentines Day, McCormick posted a heartfelt tribute alluding to her marriage on Instagram, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to everything with a heart and the capacity to love. I hope not only today but every day this immense need to connect can be nurtured inside all of us."

She continued, "I don't think it's about "finding" someone to connect to and love- I think connection and love are available at every moment if a person is willing to open to the endless opportunity of connection that constantly surrounds us."We are all love in different forms, so for that, I celebrate all of us. Whatever season of connection or disconnection you are in… keep going 🤟🏼Go slow, and take time to discover the color of another's eyes. Presence always unveils love," McCormick concluded.