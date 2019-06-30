Snoop Dogg Misses ‘Auntie’ Beth Chapman in Heartfelt Tribute to ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star

The tributes for Beth Chapman continue to pour in following her passing earlier in the week after a long battle with cancer. Snoop Dogg is the latest to reach out to Duane “Dog” Chapman, offering his condolences for the loss of “Auntie” Beth.

The rap legend and fellow reality star had a friendly relationship with the couple for years and offered a touching tribute on Instagram to the late star.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Beth. R.I.P. Miss u auntie. Dogg,” the rapper writes in the caption. “Be strong know that she made a transition and she has no more pain.”

The loss of Beth Chapman has hit her husband and family hard, with a pair of memorial services planned to start Saturday in Hawaii and Colorado. Duane “Dog” Chapman revealed her last words shortly before Snoop Dogg delivered his tribute, recounting the opening moments of his wife’s emergency and what she told her family.

“When she had an attack I didn’t know anything to do but to say ‘in Jesus’ name’ and hold her and when I said ‘in Jesus’ name’ she said, ‘Say it again, say it more,’” Dog told reporters. “And then she told the girls and everybody, with her mouth — she came out of it a couple times — ‘I love you’ and ‘Are you guys all okay? Don’t worry,’ but she never accepted it.”

Beth Chapman was placed in a medically induced coma after being rushed to the hospital in Hawaii following the choking emergency mentioned above. Friends and fans soon shared prayers on social media, while family members rushed to be by Chapman’s side before she passed. While many held out hope she would pull out as she did with a similar situation in April, the reality star did not and her husband confirmed her passing on social media.

Duane tried to capture Beth’s final weeks for reporters following her passing.

“She did it her way. There’s some things that they predicted that the doctors ended up saying, ‘We’ve never, ever, seen anything like this,’” Duane said. “Her way was to live. She wanted to live so bad and she fought so long, and the reason she fought, she liked life but she wanted to show people how to beat it and what to do when it got her.”

“One of the last things she said [was] ‘It’s a test of my faith,’” he added. “She had faith and that was it. There’s things you go through when you’re dying, like steps like you do when you lose someone, right? You get mad at them, and then you go through all these steps.”

“Well, the last step when you’re dying is to accept it,” he added. “And she said to me the other day, ‘Honey, that last step, I ain’t taking…’So go Bethy.”

When concluding his statement, Duane noted that Beth isn’t actually dead, “she’s sleeping” while fighting back emotions.

The first of Beth’s memorial services is planned for Saturday afternoon in Hawaii. The reality star drew up her plans for her memorial in the weeks leading up to her passing.