Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Under Fire for Drinking While Breastfeeding, But She’s Clapping Back

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was just shamed for drinking while she’s still in the breastfeeding phase with baby Angelo. However, she is not standing by and taking it. In the comments to her recent photo showing her drinking wine while holding Angelo, the Jersey Shore star clapped back and ensured haters she is taking the necessary precautions when it comes to “pumping and dumping.”

Polizzi posted a shot cradling baby Angelo, who was fathered by her husband Jionni LaValle, as she drinks a glass of wine. Angelo is shown drinking a bottle of pre-pumped milk.

“‘What’s mom life like with 2 kids and a newborn?’ THIS,” she wrote in the picture’s caption, adding phrased hashtags, “mom juice” and “I’m a good mom, I swear.”

A critic who did not realize you could pump and dispose of breast milk contaminated by alcohol wrote, “You (sic) not suppose to drink alcohol if you breastfeeding your baby.”

“You’re not a mom. I allow myself to have a few glasses once a week to stay sane with 3 kids. I do what’s necessary to clean my milk for baby,” Polizzi wrote. “Let a mawma live and keep being 17.”

Polizzi’s friends cheered her on and totally understood the stresses the Jersey Shore personality was dealing with.

“Im feelin this one,” wrote Jessie James Decker.

Lauren Sorrentino, the wife of Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, wrote, “This is skill!”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley added a series of raised hands emojis to praise her best friend for enjoying herself. However, most of Snooki‘s fans have been supportive of her and let her know that what she’s doing is far from taboo.

“Girl get it,” one fan wrote. “Too many negative Nancy’s out there acting like they know what’s best.”

A second added, “Pump and dump, what I’m doing tonight. Mama needs a drink after 10 months of not drinking.”

Another wrote, “You deserve this! Moms need some time to relax! You’re doing a great job!”

Polizzi’s photo has been liked more than 500,000 times, so it appears she’s clearly won this Instagram sparring contest.