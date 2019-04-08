Snooki: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Shows off Her Baby Bump After Disney World Trip

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is celebrating the magic of Disney and new life.

The pregnant Jersey Shore star stepped out with her husband, Jionni LaValle and their two children, Lorenzo, 6, and Giovanna, 4, for a trip to Disneyland before her family of four becomes a family of five, with the soon-to-be mom of a newborn taking a moment to show off her growing baby bump with her Instagram followers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Disney kicked this Big Mawma’s a–,” Polizzi captioned the shot, adding a series of emojis, including that of a pregnant woman.

The sweet photo, in which Polizzi snaps a quick pic in front of a mirror of herself cradling her baby bump with telltale signs of motherhood, such as a stroller, seen in the background, drew a round of comments from fans.

“You are the most stunning mommy to be!!!” one person wrote. “Your beauty, kindness and heart of gold will be awesome traits you are giving your beautiful babies!!”

“You’re a trooper lugging that baby belly around in Disney,” another fan applauded. “Lol i would’ve died …. i hope your hubby is giving you a nice back and foot rub tonight!!!”

“I’m 25 weeks and I could not do it my back already feels like it’s going to break!” another added.

“You look so cute and disney is a bit rough but what a good mom..making those memories,” another chimed in.

The family’s Disney trip was not without controversy, however, as Snooki’s use of a stroller for her two children drew backlash from some mommy shamers who were quick to take to the comments section of a separate Instagram post.

“[Oh my God] my kids would never be in a stroller that big. 3 kids and have done Disney 3 times. If you’re over 2, you’re walking. And I’ve never lost anyone,” one person slammed the Jersey Shore star, who was quick to clapback at her critics.

“They walk!” she wrote. “But in large crowds I prefer they sit their asses down. Saves me the stress of not losing my offspring.”

Polizzi and her husband announced on Thanksgiving that they would be expanding their family with the addition of their third child. Although the new addition will certainly mean more work for the reality TV star, Polizzi has stated that she is only planning to “take a couple of days off” before she jumps back into work.