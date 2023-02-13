'Sister Wives' Stars Reportedly Readying Spin-Off After Kody Brown Split

Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown are reportedly working on a spinoff chronicling their lives following their split from husband Kody Brown. The TLC stars are in "serious talks" for their own spinoff show, a source told The Sun in a new report, with the show itself already entering development.

"They are working on it, that's for sure. It's in serious talks and development," the Sister Wives insider told the outlet. The concept of the series is reportedly "life after polygamy" and "female empowerment," but as of now, some of the kids are "on board and all for it." The source added, "The spinoff would be focused on their life with their families, moving on from Kody, dating, and their businesses."

Christine shares six children with her ex Kody – Aspyn, 27; Mykelti, 26; Paedon, 24; Gwendlyn, 21; Ysabel, 19; and Truely, 12. Janelle also shares six kids with Kody – Logan, 28; Madison, 27; Hunter, 26; Garrison, 24; Gabriel, 21; and Savanah, 18.

While there have been talks between Christine, Janelle and Puddle Monkey Productions, the production company that created Sister Wives and continues to produce the TLC series, the insider explained that "it's truly up in the air because that would mean they would still be working with Kody and Robyn, and it would be a conflict of interest."

Christine announced the end of her spiritual marriage to Kody in November 2021, with Janelle revealing she had also split from Kody during a December Sister Wives special. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on social media to announce the end of her marriage. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Meri Brown also revealed during the December special that she and Kody were no longer together, leaving the TLC personality married only to wife Robyn Brown, who joined the family in 2010 and legally married Kody in 2014.