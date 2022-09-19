'Sister Wives': Kody Brown's Kids Cut Him Off

Kody Brown's older children are done with their father over his COVID-19 restrictions. In Sunday's episode of Sister Wives, even more tension in the Brown family is uncovered as some of Kody's older children accuse him of favoring his youngest wife Robyn and her children amid the pandemic. Garrison, Kody's son with second wife Janelle, even confronts his father in an intense phone call in which he accuses his father of being too extreme with his safety protocols.

"The fact is, in this environment, I'm just trying to keep my children, especially my small children, from getting COVID," Kody explains. The TLC star then accuses Garrison of spreading COVID to his siblings, mom Janelle, and his own girlfriend. "Then he's mad at me that I'm not coming around," Kody continues, claiming that his son said, "'I love you, Dad, but this is goodbye forever.'"

Robyn also denies that she had anything to do with the family's strict COVID protocols, despite what many of the older children have claimed. "I know there's a lot of accusations from the boys about me and they're false. I just don't have the kind of power over Kody. And if I did, I certainly wouldn't have chosen what we chose through COVID," she says. "I would have had us sit down and find a compromise about how to handle COVID together as a family. That's what I would have done if I'd had the power that they think I have."

Kody claims he has family members who think COVID is "fake," but both Christine and Janelle shut that down. "COVID is real, I had it! I had COVID, it's real," Janelle says. "Garrison is military, so he's had the vaccinations already." Janelle continues that her sons are "done" with their dad, who even told her to have them move out of her house. The request is "hilarious," she notes, directing at Kody, "Dude, you're not even on the lease."

"Janelle's kids have been frustrated with him for years because of the way he's treated Janelle for years," Christine explains of the family dynamic amid her own split from Kody. "Janelle's fine with her relationship with Kody. She's said it's everything she needs it to be, over and over and over she's said that. Her kids feel differently." Christine's own daughter, Ysabel, is also heading off on her own to attend college in North Carolina amid her own soured relationship with her father.

"I spent my whole life trying to be the hero for my kids, working hard, doing everything I could to support them, to help them, to be there for them," Kody says of his relationships with his older children. "And now because of this COVID situation, they're trying to make me the villain because of COVID, because of protocols, because I want to protect my children." Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.