‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Speaks out With Two Words About Her Miscarriage

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is opening up about a painful chapter in her life. In a post shared to her Instagram Story on Monday, Dec. 2, the TLC reality TV star reflected on the devastating miscarriage she and her husband Kody Brown suffered in 2012. Revealing that she had been prompted to recall the loss after learning that someone close to her had recently gone through something similar, Brown wrote that “[Miscarriage Sucks].”

“I woke up this morning thinking about how it would be to have my 12-year-old boy with me at Christmas this year,” Brown wrote, according to a screencap captured by In Touch Weekly. “Never thought I’d get the news today that a sweet little mom I know and love would be saying goodbye to her own sweet baby today too. [Miscarriage Sucks].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown and her husband had first publicly opened up about their devastating loss on a 2012 episode of their TLC series, revealing that they had learned of the miscarriage when she was about 10 weeks pregnant.

“I completely assumed that after I had [my daughter] Mariah, it would be very easy for me to conceive again,” Brown said. “And that just didn’t happen. So after years of a rollercoaster, we had finally backed off. Mariah was about 12, and, you know, I thought, ‘She’s old enough. I don’t need to worry about having any other kids. I’ve got these other kids.’ I had again got to a point where I was OK not having any kids.”

“And I was late again,” she continued. “”And decided to take another pregnancy test and it was positive again. We had an appointment at the doctor to hear the heartbeat. And I was at about 10 weeks. And we were so excited. And we went in and they couldn’t hear the heartbeat.”

According to Kody, “the doctor just said, ‘This is not a viable pregnancy,’” the news of which sent the couple “back to a dark place.”

“I was so frustrated and so angry,” Brown confessed. “I didn’t understand why, after another 12 years of trying, and then, it was just taken away from us. I didn’t understand that. It was really hard.”

Although not a topic she regularly discusses, prior to her Monday post, Brown had last discussed the miscarriage in a Sept. 2017 Instagram message.

“The joy I felt when I found out he was coming was beyond amazing,” she wrote at the time. “The pain I felt when I realized that dream wouldn’t become a reality was an almost unbearable grief. Passing years ease the pain, but will never diminish the memories and the love. Septembers come and go, and each year I wonder what he would have looked like, who he would have been, and what would have been in his future.”