New ‘Sister Wives’ Episodes Get Premiere Date

The fractured Brown family saga resumes its emotional journey as TLC announces the return date for one of reality television’s most talked-about polygamy chronicles.

Fresh installments of Sister Wives will grace screens beginning Sunday, April 20 at 10 p.m. ET, according to an official network announcement released Thursday. The upcoming broadcast schedule includes five new episodes followed by four tell-all specials featuring individual conversations with family members.

In these forthcoming segments, viewers will witness Christine and her partner, David, examining her complicated history with plural marriage while Janelle and her children establish roots in North Carolina with aspirations to acquire property and start a fresh chapter in their lives.

The episodes will additionally showcase Meri contemplating her deteriorated friendship with Robyn, celebrations surrounding Aurora’s baptism, and discussions between Kody and Robyn regarding the future of their polygamous relationship.

Perhaps most poignantly, the family confronts profound grief following the tragic loss of son Garrison. These emotional sequences capture relatives sharing treasured recollections, visiting meaningful locations, and commemorating his life together.

The standard episodes will be supplemented by four exclusive one-on-one conversations hosted by Sukanya Krishnan, offering deeper exploration into each family member’s personal struggles, achievements, and ongoing life transformations.

Longtime enthusiasts have followed the Brown family’s evolving dynamics since the program’s initial broadcast in September 2010. The original arrangement featured patriarch Kody Brown alongside four wives: Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, with a combined total of 18 children from these relationships.

Family structures have undergone seismic shifts in recent years, with Christine announcing her separation from Kody in November 2021. Janelle followed a similar path approximately 13 months later, in December 2022, while Meri and Kody confirmed their relationship dissolution by January 2023. Currently, Robyn remains Kody’s sole spouse.

The 19th season premiered in September 2024, with 20 episodes already broadcast before a midseason break began in February 2025. “The Browns’ journey isn’t over. More questions, more drama… and still another half of the season left! #SisterWives returns this spring,” TLC posted via its official Instagram account last month, generating anticipation among the show’s dedicated viewership.

While the network has announced the spring return date for the remaining Season 19 episodes, scheduling details regarding the tell-all specials remain unconfirmed. Similarly, TLC has not yet disclosed whether Sister Wives will continue with a 20th season.

For preview content, TLC has made available a sneak peek video along with promotional photographs through its media channels ahead of the April 20 premiere.