‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Responds to Haters Who ‘Talk Trash’ in Lengthy Message

When it comes to TLC’s hit show Sister Wives, most fans will point to Meri Brown as the cast member who gets the most attention. She’s the first wife of Kody Brown and his former legal wife before Robyn Brown entered the picture. Brown is also allegedly the most frustrated on the show, leading fans to believe she’s trying to leave the family or has found love elsewhere.

Every vacation, every activity and every random photo with a friend becomes a bit of a talking point for fans online. They’re also not afraid to question Brown’s actions or say she’s showing off a bit too much skin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But it might seem like Brown has had enough. In a recent Instagram post, the TLC reality star lashed out at trolls and critics online who criticize her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meri Brown (@lularoemeribrown) on Aug 23, 2019 at 5:49pm PDT

“Not everyone likes me. That’s ok, I like me. People will criticize my shoes. That’s ok, I have foot issues and need to be careful what kind of shoes I wear to not cause too much pain. People will mock my necklace because it’s not centered in this photo. That’s fine, I just did a little twirl and didn’t stop to check that it was straight before this photo was taken,” Brown wrote in a lengthy caption on a new photo of herself from Instagram. “People talk trash about my dark front tooth, that’s fine, I had fun as kid and fell and it killed it, but it didn’t kill me. People will criticize my choice of outfit because they’re not comfortable with pattern mixing, but that’s ok, because I am, and I’m the one wearing this and I feel confident. People love to talk trash about my business choices, that’s ok, they don’t realize the truth because they just “google” their information. That’s ok, of all people, I’m one who knows what kind of “information” one gets when “googling” something.”

There are a variety of items Brown could be referencing here. Some have claimed her business ventures are an alleged pyramid scheme, while others are questioning if she’s running around on her family. But for Brown, she is confident in herself and the choices she is making.

“The fact of the matter is, I’m living MY life for ME, and I’m happy with it. I’m confident in my choices. I’m happy with what I’m doing. And that’s all that matters,” Brown finished out the caption.

Brown has been the center of plenty of family drama following Kody Brown’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona. That said, numerous rumors and reports about her have turned out to be false and the reality star has even joked about some of the rumors surrounding her love life.

It will be interesting to see how her personality plays out on TV when Sister Wives finally returns to TLC in 2020.