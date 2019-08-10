‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Defends Not Being ‘Perfect’ in Emotional Post on Good Intentions

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is always the center of some sort of salacious rumor according to fans of the series. She’s the rebel apparently, going on vacations alone, starting business ventures without her family and allegedly seeing other men while still connected to spiritual husband Kody Brown.

And according to a recent post on her Instagram highlighted by InTouch Weekly, Meri Brown is well aware of her reputation with fans. Laying out an emotional defense for her character, Brown admits that she’s far from perfect.

“At the end of the day, I’m a good woman,” the post reads. “I’m not perfect by any means but my intentions are good, my heart is pure and I love hard with everything I’ve got and because of those things … I’m worth it. Always have been and always will be.”

The 48-year-old can sometimes raise eyebrows with her quotes and Stories on the social network, especially when they involve apparent spats with her husband and fellow sister wives. Showing more awareness from earlier in the week, Brown concedes that she can be bossy at times.

“Most Capricorns can admit they’ve been called every name in the book simply because they ‘appeared’ mean or bossy. No, they just have a strong personality that is less tolerant of the crap people tend to dish out.”

So if things appear standoffish or distant for the reality star, that might be the reason behind it.

This showed itself recently when Brown hit back at media reports that she had left her Flagstaff home and was heading somewhere else, possibly back to Chicago with her children. Speculation spread around after Brown posted an image of dog Mosby and the caption “It’s not a goodbye, it’s a see you later.”

“Oh and all you tabloid writers, that one about me moving from Flagstaff when it was clearly Mosby saying goodbye after a visit with grandma, that was one of the best twists I’ve seen!” Brown wrote as part of her Instagram Story.

All of it is related to the rocky rumors surrounding her marriage to Kody Brown. It is even something has been discussed on the Tell All specials for Sister Wives. According to Kody Brown, it was “moving forward” in a direction towards mending it.

“It was not moving in a positive direction for a really long time prior to the realization,” Meri Brown said. “From that point he and I and everybody had to figure out what we really wanted and move forward from there.”

Sister Wives will return for another season in 2020.