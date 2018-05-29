‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown’s Cryptic Tweet Possibly Explains Reported Family Exit

Sister Wives star Meri Brown has reportedly left her and husband Kody Brown’s polygamous family, and her latest tweet may offer an explanation why.

Meri Brown has reportedly left behind her husband and her three sister wives for a new man and a new life in Utah, and the change seems to have come from a bout of vulnerability and courage, at least according to her latest tweet.

Vulnerability = Courage no matter the outcome pic.twitter.com/Dyum7mwprg — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) May 24, 2018

Brown, who had been married to Kody for 24-years, took to Twitter on Tuesday to write “Vulnerability = Courage no matter the outcome.” She also shared a quote from Brené Brown’s self-help book Rising Strong.

“Vulnerability is not winning or losing; it’s having the courage to show up and be seen when we have no control over the outcome. Vulnerability is not weakness; it’s our greatest measure of courage,” the quote read, suggesting that her new major life change may have stemmed from her own vulnerability and courage.

Brown’s tweet comes just one day after Life & Style reported that the Sister Wives star had left her home in Las Vegas with Kody and her three sister wives, Janelle, Christine and Robyn, for a new man in her hometown in Utah.

“Meri has relocated to Utah. [She] is staying at her great-grandparents’ home that’s now a bed and breakfast. She’s loving it there,” a source told the publication. “Her new man is a close friend of one of her sisters’ husbands. He’s very blue collar. He’s not a fame seeker. He’s a nice person, which is what Meri needs.”

Despite the sudden move, the source added that Brown is still trying to maintain a friendship with Kody.

“She’s trying to at least build a friendship with Kody for the sake of the reality show. But you’re not going to see them faking it for the cameras anymore.”

The couple, who married in April 1990, have had plenty of ups and downs during their 24-year-marriage. After bringing Janelle, their first additional wife, in 1993 and then Christine the following year, Brown and Kody legally ended their marriage in September 2014 to allow Cody to legally marry his fourth wife, Robyn.

In 2015, Brown was caught in a six-month catfishing scandal with someone she believed was a man. She later discovered that the person she had been talking to was actually a woman named Jackie Overton. Following the incident, Kody admitted that he no longer wanted to be intimate with his first wife.