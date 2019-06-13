‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Reveals New Baby Bump Photo and Fans Are Loving It

Maddie Brown is ready to have her second child. The Sister Wives star told her Instagram followers on Monday that she’s “mentally” over her pregnancy.

“I am about 98 percent done mentally with being pregnant,” she captioned a photo of herself and husband, Caleb Brush, and their son Axel with her baby belly on full display.

The 23-year-old is one of Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughters; she was the first of their kids to get married and give them a grandchild.

View this post on Instagram Officially Third Trimester. This pregnancy has flown by! A post shared by Maddie Brush (@madison_rose11) on May 26, 2019 at 12:10pm PDT

In a recent post showing off her third trimester baby bump, Brown’s fans gushed over the photo.

“You look beautiful!” one Instagram user wrote.

“You’re glowing sis!” another said.

Brown and Brush announced that they were expecting their second child in January. “I am really excited,” Brown told Us Weekly at the time. “This pregnancy feels less real for some reason, but I am still over the moon! I have no idea what I think it is. I’ll just be happy with a healthy baby.”

Eventually, the couple discovered that they were having a girl. They shared a gender reveal on Instagram in April, with Brown writing, “Looks like it’s going to be little hair bows! Baby GIRL Brush will join us mid-August!”

They said in a statement to PEOPLE that they “are both extremely excited” to be welcoming a baby girl into their family later this year.”

“I just had it in my head it would be a boy,” Brush told the outlet, adding that he was so surprised by the news he was expecting a little girl that he made the ultrasound tech check three times. I am really excited and nervous to have a little girl.”

“I went back and forth so much,” Brown said of what she believed the sex of her little one to be, adding that while she “had no idea” either way up until the moment of the reveal. “I am way excited though.”

“Caleb’s family was really surprised and extremely excited,” she added. “[My family] was a 50/50 split of people who guessed girl and people who guessed boy.”

“My mom was so excited and shocked, she got a little teared up. Something about a girl I guess,” she said.

As for Axel, whom the couple welcomed in May 2017, he “doesn’t really understand yet, so we are sure he will just be happy to have someone to play with.”