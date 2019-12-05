‘Sister Wives’ Star Maddie Brown Bids Farewell to ‘Very Loving Family Member’ With Photos

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown Brush is in mourning following the death of her beloved family dog Nova. On Wednesday, the TLC reality star took to Instagram to announce the pooch’s passing, sharing a touching tribute to Nova that included several pictures of her fondest memories.

“Its a sad day here at the Brush household,” Brush captioned a series of photos. “Yesterday night we had to say goodbye to Caleb’s brown baby and our very loving family member. Miss Nova’s presence will be greatly missed. She was one of a kind!”

News of Nova’s passing had many of Brush’s followers sending their love and support, including her mother, Janelle Brown.

“I’m so sad she will no longer be there, so happy to greet me, when I visit,” Brown wrote. “he really was one of a kind.”

Several fans sent similar messages, expressing their condolences.

“So sorry for your loss!” one wrote. “Fur babies make our lives so much better! I wish they could live forever!!!”

“I am so sorry. It’s always hard to lose a pet as they are literally apart of the family,” another commented.

In the photos that Brush shared, it was apparent that her 2-year-old son shared a close bond with Nova, and while Axel has lost one of his earliest friends, he also recently gained a new one. On Tuesday, Aug. 20, Brush and her husband Caleb Brush welcomed their second child together, daughter Evangalynn Kodi Brush, and in the weeks since her both, she and Axel have become inseparable. Frequently sharing updates on social media, Brush in late October opened up about the special bond her children are forming.

“Sometimes I feel like I need to post something profound, something ‘Instagram,’ worthy. Sometimes I just want to share the best parts of my life,” she captioned the sweet snapshot of her youngsters napping together. “Here is the some of the later. Axel LOVES Evie!”

“The sun and moon set around what her day is. I got up early one morning and went to check on them. I came back to this,” she continued. “He has climbed into our bed to cuddle with a recently milked out Evie! Made my heart just about burst!”