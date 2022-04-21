'Sister Wives' Star Gushes Over Being a Grandmother Amid Rocky Relationship With Kody Brown

✖

Janelle Brown just can't get enough of her grandkids. The Sister Wives star on Tuesday gushed about her role as grandmother as she shared a sweet photo of herself enjoying some quality time with her granddaughter, Evangalynn "Evie" Kodi, the worries of her rocky relationship with Kody Brown seemingly far out of her mind as she and Evie enjoyed a donut together.

In the adorable image, the toddler was pictured perched on Brown's lap, sweetly offering her grandmother a bite of her donut. Reflecting on the moment, Brown gushed in the caption, "Everything they say about being a grandparent is so true. Who knew ?!?! Evie is so sweet. She always insists on giving me a bite of whatever she is eating."

In addition to Evie, Brown is also grandma to grandson Axel James. The two youngsters belong to Brown's daughter Maddie Brown Brush and son-in-law, Caleb Brush. In recent months, the Sister Wives star has been spending plenty of time with her grandchildren, even enjoying a March family trip to Disney World with Christine Brown and her children. Amid the trip, Brown shared a photo of little Evie asleep in the car, writing, "first Disney World vacation with the grand babies in the books. Tired, happy, grateful." In a March 14-dated post, Brown revealed that it was her grandchildren who have motived her to better take care of herself.

"These two are why I am motivated to take care of myself. I love watching them grow up and being a part of their lives, " she captioned a photo of herself holding both Evie and Axel. "Find your motivation and become the best version of yourself."

Notably missing from Brown's recent posts has been Kody, whom she shares six children with. The couple have been traversing a rocky relationship as of late, with Kody stating during the recent Sister Wives tell-all, "we don't partner really well, but we're able to have a marriage that's, if you will, lower in attachment. We're good friends. We get along well. It's more of a committed relationship." Brown added that Kody was her "best friend." Brown is the second of Kody's four wives. Kody, 53, is only legally married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown.