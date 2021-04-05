'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals 'Rough Relationship' With Husband Kody for 'a Couple of Years'

✖

Christine Brown is getting candid about her relationship with husband Kody Brown. Now 27 years into their marriage, the Sister Wives star admitted in a new promo for the TLC series that like most relationships, there have been plenty of "rough" patches, something that may in part be due to their plural marriage, as Kody is also married to Meri Brown, Robyn Brown, and Janelle Brown

In the new sneak peek first reported on by Us Weekly, Brown revealed to viewers that she and her husband have had "a rough relationship for a couple of years." Her husband chimed in by admitting that "plural marriage is a challenge" that Brown "doesn't enjoy." In a moment of honesty, he added, "I'll be frank, plural marriage is not a challenge that I enjoy."

Sunday night's all-new Sister Wives episode found Kody pondering his plural marriage, wondering if anyone “benefits” from the relationship anymore. He said he wonders "if people wouldn’t just — who have been happy for so many years — couldn't just leave and find something that made them happy instead of sitting and badgering me about how I’m not doing it right anymore. if people wouldn’t just — who have been happy for so many years — couldn’t just leave and find something that made them happy instead of sitting and badgering me about how I'm not doing it right anymore." He added that while he doesn't "want to have to have a big breakup," he wants change and would like "a big commitment that everybody will actually do their part and not have it just be me or not have it be blamed on me all the time…. Love really isn't unconditional. … Nobody is stuck with me and they can all leave."

Despite some ups and downs, Brown and Kody remain committed to their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in 1994 and share six children, celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary in late March, their second anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic. Marking their 26th anniversary last year, the couple told Us Weekly they celebrated the milestone while keeping social distancing in mind. The couple "had a Home Depot date" and then "made one of our favorite dinners and ate with the girls and played games." They even revealed that the secret to their successful marriage was reading Outwitting the Devil: The Secret to Freedom and Success by Napoleon Hill, which Brown said helped define their "real purpose" in life.

You can keep up to date with Brown, Kody, and the other sister wives by tuning into new episodes of Sister Wives, which air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC. Stay tuned to PopCutlture for all the latest in the world of reality TV!