‘Sister Wives’ Star Addresses Rumors of Marriage Trouble After Leaving Kody Brown

All is well is in Sister Wives star’s marriage. Christine Brown says she and husband David Woolley, whom she wed in 2023 after her breakup with ex Kody Brown, are doing just fine. In a video posted on Instagram Feb. 12, just two days before Valentine’s Day, she shared a photo of herself posing and smiling, along with the onscreen message, “When I read that David and I are not happy.” There were also short clips and images of the couple smiling and laughing together.

She shares kids Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Paedon, 26, Gwendlyn, 23, Ysabel, 21 and Truely, 14, with Kody, but says she and David are well. “I’m always surprised with what I read about myself,” the reality star wrote. “Don’t you worry, we couldn’t be happier.”

Despite such, she says she has trauma from her past marriage to Kody. “I do have a lot of dreams and nightmares, all kinds of ones where we’re living together in the same house again,” she shared during the Feb. 2 episode of her TLC reality series. “I wake up in a panic sometimes.. I’m like, ‘Where’s David? Where’s David in all of this? Why am I married to Kody again? I don’t know how this is happening.’”

In a confessional, she explained how she copes. “It’s hard,” she said. “I don’t want to relive the past. People are like, ‘Would you do it all over again?’ I’m like, ‘Not going to answer that question because I just move on.’ I’m just moving on.”

In the latest season, Christine and her former sister-wife, Meri, shared an emotional reunion for the first time seeing one another since Meri became Kody’s third wife to leave the poly marriage. Christine was the first wife to leave the marriage, setting off a domino effect, leaving just Robyn currently married to Kody. Jenelle was the second to initiate a split.

“It’s better on the other side, isn’t it,” Christine asks Meri. “Yes. I don’t know,” Meri answers honestly. “Infinitely better. It is,” Christine tells her former sister-wife. “It is, I promise. So much better,” Christine vowed.