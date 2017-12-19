‘Sister Wives’ Returns With Shocking New Season in 2018

After speculations that fans had seen the last of the Sister Wives, TLC has announced the unconventional family will be back on TV in 2018.

TLC released a trailer showing some of the high points of the new season, which premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET, and it looks like there will be plenty of drama among Kody Brown and his four wives.

The wedding of Mykelti Brown is teased in the trailer, even though the other families worried she was rushing her nuptials last season.

One major plot point this season will be Maddie and Caleb Brush’s new baby Axel James, whose home birth is teased in the trailer with wife Robyn Brown assisting.

Kody and Meri Brown’s relationship also remains strained, after it was revealed she was talking with another man online. In the trailer, the 46-year-old says she’s ready to re-enter into a “deep relationship” with her husband, but Kody remains resistant.

Meri also expresses the desire to open a bed and breakfast in Utah, far from their Las Vegas home, which upset the other wives, who say this won’t help her reintegrate with the family.

She’ll also be meeting her daughter Mariah Brown’s girlfriend in Washington D.C. after the eldest daughter came out as gay to her family during the last season of the show.

The Browns will also attend a political march advocating for decriminalizing polygamy in Utah, which is why they left the state for Las Vegas in 2011.

Photo credit: Facebook/Sister Wives