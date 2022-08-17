'Sister Wives': Mykelti Brown and Husband Tony Reveal Sex of Unborn Twins

Sister Wives stars Mykelti Brown Padron and Tony Padron are getting ready to welcome twin boys into their family. The 26-year-old daughter of Kody Brown and Christine Brown and her husband announced the sex of their unborn babies in a colorful reveal Tuesday as they prepare to add twins to their family in early December.

Using confetti powder poppers and a piñata filled with small blue candies, the expectant parents broke the big news to their loved ones, including 16-month-old daughter Avalon Asa. "Tony and I are expecting twin BOYS on December 1st, but they're twins so really we're thinking before Thanksgiving," Mykelti captioned a photo of their big reveal. "It was the last thing we both expected for both of them to be boys. We haven't figured out names but we're excited that Avalon will have two brothers to boss around."

The pregnant TLC personality added to PEOPLE, "I'm excited for all three of my kids to be so close together in age. They'll always have a friend to play with. And Tony and I will be very outnumbered sooner than we realize, it should be a fun adventure." Mykelti and Tony announced their big baby news in June to the publication, saying they were "extremely excited" for the twins to come.

"Nervous as well especially for the first 18 months of their lives, but it will be a wonderful adventure," Mykelti added, as Tony chimed in, "I'm excited about having double the trouble and double the fun." Mom Christine said at the time, "I'm so excited, they're going to be such great parents. I know they're a bit overwhelmed because it's twins, it's a lot of work but I live close, Aspyn lives close."

"She's got such an amazing support system, we're all so excited," she continued. "They've been incredible parents with Avalon and now we get to see them be parents again!" The twins will be grandchildren number four and five for Kody, as his daughter Maddie Brown Brush is mom to daughter Evangalynn, 2, and son Axel, 5, whom she shares with husband Caleb Brush. Maddie's family will also be expanding soon, as she announced last month she was expecting another child in February.