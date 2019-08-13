‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Posts ‘Travel Day’ Selfie and Fans Love How ‘Cute and Relaxed’ She Looks

Sister Wives star Meri Brown shared a “travel day” selfie on Instagram this weekend, takign fans along for the ride. The reality star did not put on airs for her fans, and they appreciated the look at life beyond the cameras, as Brown truly lives every day.

Brown wore a sleek blue hoodie and a baseball cap in the photo, which she put on Saturday. The faded, vintage had read “Aruba, Est – 1499, one happy island.” For Brown, it was the perfect simple attire for a day that required more practicality than pomp.

“It’s travel day so why not throw on a ball cap and go?!” she wrote. “Easy peasy hair day!”

Brown added a small list of hashtags, including “living my why,” “because I can,” “love what I do” and “Life is an adventure.” Her fans flooded the comments with compliments, encouraging her to share more unfiltered photos like this one.

“You look so beautiful,” one fan marveled.

“Your eye makeup is on point!!!” added another.

“Did you get your brows done? You look great by the way!” a third commented.

Quite a few fans asked Brown what her travel plans were, but she kept that to herself. Brown has recently faced a slew of rumors that she has left Flagstaff, Arizona and her unconventional family behind. The reports stem from real estate listings for her rental home. According to a Radar Online, the house is currently on sale for a staggering $870,000, and Brown is out of it for good.

Add to that the recent Instagram video of Brown driving away from the town, which many took as a hint about her relocation. While Brown has not yet clarified her travel itinerary, she did condemn the fans and news outlets inferring that this was a big, permanent change.

“Oh and all you tabloid writers, that one about me moving from Flagstaff when it was clearly Mosby saying goodbye after a visit with grandma, that was one of the best twists I’ve seen!” she wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend.

Brown is one of four wives in her family, which stars in the TLC reality series Sister Wives. Recently, there has been talk of her leaving the unusual polygamous union, however. In the most recent season of the show she even discussed her alienated feelings.

“It’s hard to be here and work on these relationships in the family,” she said.. “I’m looking in from the outside. I don’t feel like I have a husband and wife relationship.”



Sister Wives is due back for another season sometime this year on TLC. In the meantime, Brown’s Instagram is all fans have to go on.